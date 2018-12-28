The Sandpipers1960s folk rock. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1975
The Sandpipers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52e3ff4e-bb14-481a-8a6b-145377db0ba8
The Sandpipers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sandpipers were an American easy listening trio who carved a niche in 1960s folk rock with their vocals and innovative arrangements of international ballads and pop standards. They are best remembered for their cover version of "Guantanamera", which became a transatlantic Top 10 hit in 1966, and their Top 20 hit "Come Saturday Morning" from the soundtrack of the film The Sterile Cuckoo in 1970.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Sandpipers Tracks
Sort by
Guantanamera
The Sandpipers
Guantanamera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guantanamera
Last played on
Never Can Say Goodbye
The Sandpipers
Never Can Say Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Can Say Goodbye
Last played on
Kumbaya
The Sandpipers
Kumbaya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kumbaya
Last played on
A Gift Of Music
The Sandpipers
A Gift Of Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Gift Of Music
Last played on
Hang On Sloopy
The Sandpipers
Hang On Sloopy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hang On Sloopy
Last played on
The Sandpipers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist