PritamMusic director and composer. Born 14 June 1971
Pritam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ty2wd.jpg
1971-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52db98c1-0cc9-4aab-9f2d-ea8d359234f3
Pritam Biography (Wikipedia)
Pritam Chakraborty, better known by the mononym Pritam, is a noted Indian music director, composer, singer, instrumentalist and record producer for Bollywood films. In a career spanning nearly one and a half decades, he has composed music for more than a hundred Bollywood movies, covering many genres and becoming one of the most versatile music composers in India. He has won five Filmfare Awards, four Zee Cine Awards, three Star Screen Awards and three IIFA Awards among many others.
Pritam Tracks
Pungi
Mika Singh
Pungi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lc.jpglink
Pungi
Last played on
Selfie Le Le Re
Vishal Dadlani
Selfie Le Le Re
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022kf1g.jpglink
Selfie Le Le Re
Last played on
Party On My Mind
KK, Honey Singh & Pritam
Party On My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frjz7.jpglink
Party On My Mind
Last played on
Lat Lag Gayee
Benny Dayal
Lat Lag Gayee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067b8z3.jpglink
Lat Lag Gayee
Last played on
Daru Desi
Benny Dayal
Daru Desi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nhqbk.jpglink
Daru Desi
Last played on
Aaj Din Chadheya (feat. Harshdeep Kaur)
Pritam
Aaj Din Chadheya (feat. Harshdeep Kaur)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ksk12.jpglink
Aaj Din Chadheya (feat. Harshdeep Kaur)
Last played on
Aahun Aahun (Remix)
Pritam
Aahun Aahun (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2wd.jpglink
Aahun Aahun (Remix)
Last played on
Khwab Dekhe (Sexy Lady)
Pritam
Khwab Dekhe (Sexy Lady)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2wd.jpglink
Khwab Dekhe (Sexy Lady)
Last played on
Khwab Dekhe Sexy Lady
Pritam
Khwab Dekhe Sexy Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2wd.jpglink
Khwab Dekhe Sexy Lady
Performer
Last played on
Tere Bin
Pritam
Tere Bin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2wd.jpglink
Tere Bin
Last played on
Mit Jaaye Ghum
Anushka Manchanda
Mit Jaaye Ghum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br71r.jpglink
Mit Jaaye Ghum
Last played on
