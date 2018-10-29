Geoffrey ToyeBorn 17 February 1889. Died 11 June 1942
Geoffrey Toye
1889-02-17
Geoffrey Toye Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Geoffrey Toye (17 February 1889 – 11 June 1942), known as Geoffrey Toye, was an English conductor, composer and opera producer.
He is best remembered as a musical director of the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company and for his association with Sadler's Wells Theatre. One of his ballets, The Haunted Ballroom (1934), became popular and was revived several times, and the new overture that he prepared for Gilbert and Sullivan's Ruddigore in 1919 became the standard version.
Geoffrey Toye Tracks
The Haunted Ballroom
Geoffrey Toye
The Haunted Ballroom
The Haunted Ballroom
Last played on
The Haunted Ballroom
Geoffrey Toye
The Haunted Ballroom
The Haunted Ballroom
Last played on
The Haunted Ballroom
Geoffrey Toye
The Haunted Ballroom
The Haunted Ballroom
The Haunted ballroom - ballet
Geoffrey Toye
The Haunted ballroom - ballet
The Haunted ballroom - ballet
Last played on
