Pan SonicMinimal electronic group, aka Panasonic. Formed 1993. Disbanded 2010
Pan Sonic
1993
Pan Sonic Biography (Wikipedia)
Pan Sonic were a Finnish electronic music group founded in Turku in 1993. The group consisted of Mika Vainio, Ilpo Väisänen, and Sami Salo. Salo left in 1996 leaving Pan Sonic a duo. The group was originally named Panasonic until 1998. In December 2009, it was announced that Pan Sonic would disband after their concerts that month. Their final album, Gravitoni, was released by Blast First Petite in May 2010. Oksastus, a live album recorded in 2009, was released in 2014.
Pan Sonic Tracks
The Hymn of the Seventh Illusion
Barry Adamson
The Hymn of the Seventh Illusion
Choir
The Hymn Of The Seventh Illusion
Barry Adamson
The Hymn Of The Seventh Illusion
Csg-Sonic
Pan Sonic
Csg-Sonic
Aleneva
Pan Sonic
Aleneva
Johto 1
Pan Sonic
Johto 1
Maa
Pan Sonic
Maa
Askel
Pan Sonic
Askel
Linjat (Lines)
Pan Sonic
Linjat (Lines)
Murto Neste
Pan Sonic
Murto Neste
Murskaus
Pan Sonic
Murskaus
Mootori
Pan Sonic
Mootori
Teurastamo
Pan Sonic
Teurastamo
Urania
Pan Sonic
Urania
Fermi
Pan Sonic
Fermi
