David BustamanteBorn 25 March 1982
David Bustamante
David Bustamante Biography (Wikipedia)
David Bustamante Hoyos (born 25 March 1982 in San Vicente de la Barquera, Cantabria) is a Spanish pop singer and songwriter.
He gained his initial fame in 2001 as a third-place winner on Operación Triunfo, the interactive musical reality television show that went on to achieve the highest audience ratings in the history of Spanish TV.
Bustamante has sold more than 2 million records -albums and singles combined- in Spain and Latin America, getting 15 Platinum in albums, digital downloads and mobile ringtones. By 2016, eight of his nine albums had reached number one in Spain.
His latest hit is "Lo pide el alma" (2017).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
