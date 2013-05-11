2B was a Portuguese band formed by Luciana Abreu and Rui Drumond. It represented Portugal in the Eurovision Song Contest 2005 in Kiev with the song "Amar" (To love). The duo was formed exclusively to represent Portugal in the Eurovision Song Contest (2005). The bilingual song (Portuguese and English) was eliminated in the semifinal, having scored higher than the song of the previous year, obtaining the maximum score (12 points) from all the countries of strong Portuguese emigration (Germany, France, Switzerland, etc.). The song was quite popular in Australia[citation needed]. Both members said[citation needed] that the duo would soon disappear after the contest and that they would go on to have their separate musical careers.