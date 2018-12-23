Georges GuétaryBorn 8 February 1915. Died 13 September 1997
Georges Guétary
1915-02-08
Georges Guétary Biography (Wikipedia)
Georges Guétary, born Lambros Vorloou (Greek: Λάμπρος Βορλόου Lambros Vorloou; February 8, 1915 – September 13, 1997) was a French singer, dancer, cabaret performer and film actor, best known for his role in the 1951 musical An American in Paris.
Georges Guétary Tracks
S'Wonderful
Gene Kelly
S'Wonderful
S'Wonderful
This Is My Lovely Day
Lizbeth Webb & Georges Guétary
This Is My Lovely Day
This Is My Lovely Day
I'll Build A Stairway To Paradise
Georges Guétary
I'll Build A Stairway To Paradise
I'll Build A Stairway To Paradise
Ma Belle Marguerite
Georges Guétary
Ma Belle Marguerite
Ma Belle Marguerite
I'll Build A Stairway To Paradise
Georges Guétary
I'll Build A Stairway To Paradise
I'll Build A Stairway To Paradise
By Strauss
Gene Kelly
By Strauss
By Strauss
This Is My Lovely Day
Georges Guétary
This Is My Lovely Day
This Is My Lovely Day
Stairway to paradise
Georges Guétary
Stairway to paradise
Stairway to paradise
I Was Never Kissed Before
Lizbeth Webb & Georges Guétary
I Was Never Kissed Before
I Was Never Kissed Before
'S Wonderful
Gene Kelly
'S Wonderful
'S Wonderful
I'LL BUILD A STAIRWAY TO PARADISE
Georges Guétary
I'LL BUILD A STAIRWAY TO PARADISE
