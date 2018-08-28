David ShipleyEnglish bass
David Shipley
David Shipley Tracks
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
Maurice Ravel
Das Gebot des Glaubens [The Commandment of Faith] from St John Passion
Sofia Gubaidulina
St Matthew Passion, H782 (excerpt)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Brockes-Passion (excerpt)
George Frideric Handel
St Matthew Passion BWV 244 (excerpt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
St Luke Passion SWV 480 (excerpt)
Heinrich Schütz
'Höret an das Leiden unser's Herrn Jesu Christi' from German Passion after St Matthew
Johann Walter
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 48: Sir Simon Rattle conducts L’enfant et les sortilèges
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-18T11:35:33
18
Aug
2018
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 48: A Patchwork Passion
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-20T11:35:33
20
Aug
2017
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 25: Monteverdi – Orfeo
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-04T11:35:33
4
Aug
2015
Royal Albert Hall
