György KurtágBorn 19 February 1926
György Kurtág
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br461.jpg
1926-02-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52c73400-0546-45ac-b1ec-81b630fa72fd
György Kurtág Biography (Wikipedia)
György Kurtág (born 19 February 1926 in Lugoj) is an award-winning Hungarian classical composer and pianist. He was an academic teacher of piano at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music from 1967, later also of chamber music, and taught until 1993.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
György Kurtág Performances & Interviews
Featured Works
György Kurtág Tracks
Sort by
Moment musical No 3, Capriccio
György Kurtág
Moment musical No 3, Capriccio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Moment musical No 3, Capriccio
Last played on
Játékok (selection)
György Kurtág
Játékok (selection)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Játékok (selection)
Last played on
Örökmozgó from Játékok (Book 1)
György Kurtág
Örökmozgó from Játékok (Book 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Örökmozgó from Játékok (Book 1)
Performer
Last played on
Sonatina, from 'Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit', BWV 106
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonatina, from 'Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit', BWV 106
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Sonatina, from 'Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit', BWV 106
Last played on
Triosonate In Es-Dur I, 1 (BWV 525)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Triosonate In Es-Dur I, 1 (BWV 525)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Triosonate In Es-Dur I, 1 (BWV 525)
Last played on
Signs, games and messages: Doloroso
György Kurtág
Signs, games and messages: Doloroso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Signs, games and messages: Doloroso
Last played on
Hommage à John Cage; Ruhelos
György Kurtág
Hommage à John Cage; Ruhelos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Hommage à John Cage; Ruhelos
Last played on
Gottes Zeit Ist Die Allerbeste Zeit BWV.106 (Sonatina)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gottes Zeit Ist Die Allerbeste Zeit BWV.106 (Sonatina)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Gottes Zeit Ist Die Allerbeste Zeit BWV.106 (Sonatina)
Last played on
Ligatura-Message to Frances-Marie( The answered unanswered question)
György Kurtág
Ligatura-Message to Frances-Marie( The answered unanswered question)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Ligatura-Message to Frances-Marie( The answered unanswered question)
Performer
Last played on
Virág az ember
György Kurtág
Virág az ember
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Virág az ember
Last played on
Chorale Prelude BWV687 'Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Chorale Prelude BWV687 'Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Chorale Prelude BWV687 'Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir'
Last played on
6 Moments musicaux, Op. 44: No. 6, Les adieux (In Janáčeks manier)
György Kurtág
6 Moments musicaux, Op. 44: No. 6, Les adieux (In Janáčeks manier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
6 Moments musicaux, Op. 44: No. 6, Les adieux (In Janáčeks manier)
Last played on
Jatekok, Book 3: No. 28, Hommage à Farkas Ferenc II
György Kurtág
Jatekok, Book 3: No. 28, Hommage à Farkas Ferenc II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Jatekok, Book 3: No. 28, Hommage à Farkas Ferenc II
Last played on
Quasi Una Fantasia... Op. 27 No. 1
György Kurtág
Quasi Una Fantasia... Op. 27 No. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Quasi Una Fantasia... Op. 27 No. 1
Samuel Beckett: What Is The Word (opening)
György Kurtág
Samuel Beckett: What Is The Word (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Samuel Beckett: What Is The Word (opening)
Grabstein Für Stephan Op. 15c
György Kurtág
Grabstein Für Stephan Op. 15c
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Grabstein Für Stephan Op. 15c
The Mad Girl with the Flaxen Hair
György Kurtág
The Mad Girl with the Flaxen Hair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
The Mad Girl with the Flaxen Hair
Last played on
Microludes no. 3
György Kurtág
Microludes no. 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Microludes no. 3
Last played on
Cantata No 106, 'Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit' arr for four hands
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No 106, 'Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit' arr for four hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No 106, 'Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit' arr for four hands
Last played on
Doloroso, from Signs, Games and Messages
György Kurtág
Doloroso, from Signs, Games and Messages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Doloroso, from Signs, Games and Messages
Last played on
Ligatura - message to Frances-Maria, Op 31b
György Kurtág
Ligatura - message to Frances-Maria, Op 31b
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Ligatura - message to Frances-Maria, Op 31b
Last played on
Furious chorale (Játékok)
György Kurtág
Furious chorale (Játékok)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Furious chorale (Játékok)
Last played on
Hommage a Mihaly Andras: 12 Microludes for String Quartet. No. 5 Lontano, calmo
György Kurtág
Hommage a Mihaly Andras: 12 Microludes for String Quartet. No. 5 Lontano, calmo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Hommage a Mihaly Andras: 12 Microludes for String Quartet. No. 5 Lontano, calmo
Last played on
Kafka fragments Op.24 for soprano and violin: Meine Ohrmuschel...; Einmal brach ich mir das Bein
György Kurtág
Kafka fragments Op.24 for soprano and violin: Meine Ohrmuschel...; Einmal brach ich mir das Bein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Kafka fragments Op.24 for soprano and violin: Meine Ohrmuschel...; Einmal brach ich mir das Bein
Last played on
Impromtu al Ongarese
György Kurtág
Impromtu al Ongarese
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Impromtu al Ongarese
Last played on
4 Pieces from Jatekok [Games]
György Kurtág
4 Pieces from Jatekok [Games]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
4 Pieces from Jatekok [Games]
Performer
Last played on
... quasi una fantasia..., Op. 27 for piano and groups of instruments
György Kurtág
... quasi una fantasia..., Op. 27 for piano and groups of instruments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
... quasi una fantasia..., Op. 27 for piano and groups of instruments
Conductor
Last played on
Three pieces for violin and piano Op. 14e
György Kurtág
Three pieces for violin and piano Op. 14e
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Three pieces for violin and piano Op. 14e
Last played on
O Lamm Gottes unschuldig
Johann Sebastian Bach
O Lamm Gottes unschuldig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
O Lamm Gottes unschuldig
Last played on
Hommage a Soproni (from Jatekok)
György Kurtág
Hommage a Soproni (from Jatekok)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Hommage a Soproni (from Jatekok)
Ensemble
Last played on
Gottes Zeit ist die allebeste Zeit
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gottes Zeit ist die allebeste Zeit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Gottes Zeit ist die allebeste Zeit
Ensemble
Last played on
Thus it happened, from Jatekok
György Kurtág
Thus it happened, from Jatekok
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Thus it happened, from Jatekok
Last played on
12 Microludes for String Quartet: I [MM = 20]
György Kurtág
12 Microludes for String Quartet: I [MM = 20]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
12 Microludes for String Quartet: I [MM = 20]
Last played on
12 Microludes for String Quartet: XII Leggiero, Con Moto, Non Dolce
György Kurtág
12 Microludes for String Quartet: XII Leggiero, Con Moto, Non Dolce
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
12 Microludes for String Quartet: XII Leggiero, Con Moto, Non Dolce
Last played on
20 Kafka-Fragmente Op. 24: Part II - Der wahre Weg (The true path)
György Kurtág
20 Kafka-Fragmente Op. 24: Part II - Der wahre Weg (The true path)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
20 Kafka-Fragmente Op. 24: Part II - Der wahre Weg (The true path)
Last played on
Pilinszky János: Gérard de Nerval
György Kurtág
Pilinszky János: Gérard de Nerval
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Pilinszky János: Gérard de Nerval
Last played on
Kafka Fragments Op.24 (extracts)
György Kurtág
Kafka Fragments Op.24 (extracts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Kafka Fragments Op.24 (extracts)
Last played on
Kafka Fragments
György Kurtág
Kafka Fragments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Kafka Fragments
Performer
Last played on
Aus Der Ferne V
György Kurtág
Aus Der Ferne V
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Aus Der Ferne V
Last played on
Signs, Games, and Messages (Perpetuum Mobile)
György Kurtág
Signs, Games, and Messages (Perpetuum Mobile)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Signs, Games, and Messages (Perpetuum Mobile)
Last played on
Flowers We Are, Mere Flowers...
Márta Kurtág
Flowers We Are, Mere Flowers...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br461.jpglink
Flowers We Are, Mere Flowers...
Last played on
György Kurtág Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist