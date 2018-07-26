Aki TakahashiPianist. Born 6 September 1944
Aki Takahashi
1944-09-06
Aki Takahashi Biography
Aki Takahashi (高橋 アキ Takahashi Aki, born September 6, 1944) is a Japanese pianist specializing in contemporary classical music.
Aki Takahashi Tracks
Maeander
Yūji Takahashi
Maeander
Maeander
Last played on
The Beatles 1962-1970
Aki Takahashi
The Beatles 1962-1970
The Beatles 1962-1970
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-17T11:43:16
17
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
Royal Albert Hall
