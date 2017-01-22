Z. Randall StroopeBorn 25 October 1953
Z. Randall Stroope
1953-10-25
Z. Randall Stroope Biography (Wikipedia)
Z. Randall Stroope born October 25, 1953, is an American composer, conductor, and lecturer. He has published more than 165 works, with: Oxford University Press, Carl Fischer, Alliance Music Publishing, Walton, Colla Voce, and Lorenz. Among his most famous works are: Lamentaciones de Jeremias, Amor de mi alma, I Am Not Yours, Homeland, Go Lovely Rose, Song to the Moon, and Hodie! (This Day).
Z. Randall Stroope Tracks
The Conversion of Saul
Caritas et Amor
