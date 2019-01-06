RaceyBritish pop group. Formed 1976
Racey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04yd7hz.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52c06bab-56f7-4646-8c78-d1771ae7d438
Racey Biography (Wikipedia)
Racey were a British pop group, formed in 1976 in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, England, by Clive Wilson and Phil Fursdon. They achieved success in the late 1970s and early 1980s, with hits such as "Lay Your Love on Me" and "Some Girls". Their 1979 song "Kitty" was an international hit in 1981 for Toni Basil when she reworked it into "Mickey".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Racey Tracks
Sort by
Runaround Sue
Racey
Runaround Sue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd7hz.jpglink
Runaround Sue
Last played on
Some Girls
Racey
Some Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd7hz.jpglink
Some Girls
Last played on
Kitty
Racey
Kitty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd7hz.jpglink
Kitty
Last played on
Lay Your Love On Me
Racey
Lay Your Love On Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd7hz.jpglink
Lay Your Love On Me
Last played on
Racey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist