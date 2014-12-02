Byron G. HarlanBorn 29 August 1861. Died 11 September 1936
Byron G. Harlan
1861-08-29
Byron G. Harlan Biography (Wikipedia)
Byron George Harlan (August 29, 1861 – September 11, 1936) was an American singer from Kansas, a comic minstrel singer and balladeer who often recorded with Arthur Collins. The two together were often billed as "Collins & Harlan".
Byron G. Harlan Tracks
Tramp! Tramp! Tramp!
Frank C. Stanley
Tramp! Tramp! Tramp!
Tramp! Tramp! Tramp!
