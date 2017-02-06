Cristóbal HalffterBorn 24 March 1930
Cristóbal Halffter
1930-03-24
Cristóbal Halffter Biography (Wikipedia)
Cristóbal Halffter Jiménez-Encina (born 24 March 1930) is a Spanish classical composer. He is the nephew of two other composers, Rodolfo and Ernesto Halffter.
Tiento del primer tono y batalla imperial
Planto por las victimas de la violencia
Rapsodia española
Tiento del primer tono y balata imperial
