Natalia AvelonBorn 29 March 1980
Natalia Avelon
Natalia Avelon Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalia Avelon (born 29 March 1980, Wrocław, Poland) is a Polish-German actress and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Natalia Avelon Tracks
Summer Wine
Ville Valo And Natalia Avelon
Summer Wine
Summer Wine
