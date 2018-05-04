Sevendust is an American alternative metal band from Atlanta, Georgia, formed in 1994 by bassist Vince Hornsby, drummer Morgan Rose and guitarist John Connolly. After their first demo, lead vocalist Lajon Witherspoon and guitarist Clint Lowery joined the group. Following a few name changes, the members settled on the name Sevendust and released their self-titled debut album on April 15, 1997. They have attained success with three consecutive RIAA gold certified albums, a Grammy nomination, and have sold millions of albums worldwide.

The self-titled album sold 311 copies in its first week. However, through touring and TVT support, the album gained charting success through Billboard and earned a gold certification. Since formation, Sevendust has released 12 studio albums, earning additional chart success and gold sales certifications. They have also re-released their self-titled album as Sevendust: Definitive Edition which contains five new tracks and a DVD.