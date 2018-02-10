Red Pine Timber CompanyScottish Americana Band. Formed 2009
Red Pine Timber Company
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52b9042f-7fc9-41af-a37b-5a13a2b1858f
Red Pine Timber Company Tracks
Sort by
Tracks In The Snow
Red Pine Timber Company
Tracks In The Snow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tracks In The Snow
Last played on
If You Want To
Red Pine Timber Company
If You Want To
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Want To
Last played on
Lonely Days Are Gone
Red Pine Timber Company
Lonely Days Are Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lonely Days Are Gone
Last played on
Oh Sinnerman
Red Pine Timber Company
Oh Sinnerman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Sinnerman
Last played on
Red Pine Timber Company Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist