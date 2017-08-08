Crobot
2011
Crobot Biography (Wikipedia)
Crobot is an American Rock band from Pottsville, Pennsylvania composed of Brandon Yeagley and Chris Bishop. They were signed to Wind-up Records in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Crobot Tracks
Nowhere To Hide
Crobot
Nowhere To Hide
Nowhere To Hide
Last played on
Play It Cool
Crobot
Play It Cool
Play It Cool
Last played on
Welcome to Fat City
Crobot
Welcome to Fat City
Welcome to Fat City
Last played on
Not for Sale
Crobot
Not for Sale
Not for Sale
Last played on
Upcoming Events
19
Jul
2019
Crobot, Foreigner, The Darkness, Living Colour, Beth Hart, Anathema, Orange Goblin, Riverside, Pain of Salvation, The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, The Wildhearts, Koyo, Robert Jon and the Wreck, Ritchie Kotzen and Obsessed (NL)
Mote Park, Maidstone, UK
26
Jul
2019
Crobot, Living Colour, GUN and The Amorettes
Hafod-y-Dafal Farm, Ebbw Vale, UK
