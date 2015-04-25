Peter IndBorn 20 July 1928
Peter Ind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br49x.jpg
1928-07-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52b3859d-05be-426a-9d1d-0340ecc631c3
Peter Ind Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Ind (born 20 July 1928) is a British jazz double bassist and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Ind Tracks
Sort by
Ju-Ju
Roy Haynes
Ju-Ju
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfhs.jpglink
Ju-Ju
Last played on
Jumpin' at the Woodside
Buddy Rich
Jumpin' at the Woodside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsh.jpglink
Jumpin' at the Woodside
Last played on
East of the Sun
Peter Ind
East of the Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49x.jpglink
East of the Sun
Last played on
Topsy
Peter Ind
Topsy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49x.jpglink
Topsy
Last played on
Back to artist