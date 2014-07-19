Thrasher Shiver was an American country music duo composed of Neil Thrasher and Kelly Shiver, both of whom sang lead vocals and played acoustic guitar. In late 1996, the duo released a self-titled album for Asylum Records, and charted two singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts. After the duo split up in 1997, Thrasher found work as a songwriter, writing for Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, and others.