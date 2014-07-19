Thrasher ShiverFormed 1995
Thrasher Shiver
1995
Thrasher Shiver Biography (Wikipedia)
Thrasher Shiver was an American country music duo composed of Neil Thrasher and Kelly Shiver, both of whom sang lead vocals and played acoustic guitar. In late 1996, the duo released a self-titled album for Asylum Records, and charted two singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts. After the duo split up in 1997, Thrasher found work as a songwriter, writing for Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, and others.
Thrasher Shiver Tracks
All The King's Horses
Thrasher Shiver
All The King's Horses
All The King's Horses
Between The Stones & Jones
Thrasher Shiver
Between The Stones & Jones
