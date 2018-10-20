Unkle Bob is a Scottish indie rock band formed in and around Glasgow University. Led by singer/songwriter Rick Webster, Unkle Bob have variously been compared to acts as diverse as R.E.M., Prefab Sprout and Radiohead.

Their debut album Sugar & Spite was released on 16 October 2006 on Friendly Sounds / Mother City – a label set up by James guitarist/violinist Saul Davies and Aaron Moore (Ministry of Sound/EMI). The album gained critical acclaim scoring 4-Star reviews in Q Magazine, Uncut, Mojo, The Times and The Sunday Times. It has an AllMusic rating of 4/5. Several songs from the album ("Swans", "Put a Record On", "One by One") were featured in American television and film such as Grey's Anatomy, CSI Miami, What Happens in Vegas and Kyle XY.

Unkle Bob toured with The Feeling (Germany, Feb 2007), The Proclaimers (UK/Ireland, Sept 2007), James (North America, Sept/Oct 2008), and Goo Goo Dolls (UK, Nov 2010).

They released their second album, Shockwaves, in 2010. It included three tracks produced by Ken Nelson. Their song "Brighter", written by guitarist Stuart Cartwright, was featured in the 2011 German film Kokowääh.