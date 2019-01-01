Ghost Town DJ's (often stylized as Ghostown DJs) is an American hip-hop group from Atlanta, Georgia whose members consist of DJ Demp, Rodney Terry, Greg Street and Kito, which recorded the 1996 hit single, "My Boo". The song was influenced by Miami bass and was a big hit on Miami's Y100 and Power 96. In early 2016, the song became a viral meme called the "Running Man Challenge", which first emerged on Vine.