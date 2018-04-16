Jack RoseUS guitarsit, member of Pelt. Born 16 February 1971. Died 5 December 2009
Jack Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzqy.jpg
1971-02-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52adfa3f-a578-4b86-8aaa-3b35d25bf91d
Jack Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Rose (February 16, 1971 – December 5, 2009) was an American guitarist originally from Virginia and later based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rose is best known for his solo acoustic guitar work. He was also a member of the noise/drone band Pelt.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Rose Tracks
Sort by
Flirtin' With The Undertaker
Jack Rose
Flirtin' With The Undertaker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Flirtin' With The Undertaker
Last played on
Moon In The Gutter
Jack Rose
Moon In The Gutter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Moon In The Gutter
Last played on
Bells (6 Music Session, 02 Apr 2008)
Jack Rose
Bells (6 Music Session, 02 Apr 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Bells (6 Music Session, 02 Apr 2008)
Last played on
Miss May's Place (6 Music Session, 02 Apr 2008)
Jack Rose
Miss May's Place (6 Music Session, 02 Apr 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Tree In The Valley
Jack Rose
Tree In The Valley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Tree In The Valley
Last played on
Hide The Whiskey (Blues For The Colonel)
Jack Rose
Hide The Whiskey (Blues For The Colonel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Hide The Whiskey (Blues For The Colonel)
Last played on
Miss May's Place
Jack Rose
Miss May's Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Miss May's Place
Last played on
Black Pearls (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jun 2004)
Jack Rose
Black Pearls (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jun 2004)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Black Pearls (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jun 2004)
Last played on
Kensington Blues (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jun 2004)
Jack Rose
Kensington Blues (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jun 2004)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Moon in the Gutter
Jack Rose
Moon in the Gutter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Moon in the Gutter
Last played on
Song For The Owl (6 Music Session, 02 Apr 2008)
Jack Rose
Song For The Owl (6 Music Session, 02 Apr 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Sundogs (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jun 2004)
Jack Rose
Sundogs (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jun 2004)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Sundogs (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jun 2004)
Last played on
Blues For Percy Danforth
Issak Howell, Nathan Bowles, Jack Rose & Mike Gangloff
Blues For Percy Danforth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues For Percy Danforth
Performer
Last played on
St Louis Blues
Jack Rose
St Louis Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
St Louis Blues
Last played on
McGhee: Knoxville Blues
Jack Rose
McGhee: Knoxville Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
McGhee: Knoxville Blues
Last played on
Now That I'm A Man Full Grown
Jack Rose
Now That I'm A Man Full Grown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Now That I'm A Man Full Grown
Last played on
Sunflower River Blues
Jack Rose
Sunflower River Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqy.jpglink
Sunflower River Blues
Last played on
Jack Rose Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist