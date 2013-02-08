Dream (ドリーム Dorīmu) was a Japanese pop girl group signed to the Avex Trax label since 2000 and Rhythm Zone since 2009. The group was formed as a result of a 1999 talent contest called "Avex Dream 2000". Originally a three-piece group consisting of Mai Matsumuro, Kana Tachibana, and Yu Hasebe, the group has undergone many changes since its debut in 2000 on the Avex Trax label, and none of the original trio remain. The original trio sold over 950,700 records, and in total the group has sold over 1,100,000 records over the span of 10 years.

On July 7, 2002, the main lyricist Mai Matsumuro left the group to pursue a solo career. After Matsumuro's departure, Avex held another audition to replace Matsumuro. Instead of one, six new members won the audition, resulting in an eight-member (Dream) group with the debut single "Music is My Thing". On March 2004, Risa Ai left to pursue a solo career. They became a 7-member group as performed this way until 2007. During this time, the band's name changed from dream to DRM. In August 2008, Yu Hasebe left the group to pursue a solo career, leaving Kana Tachibana behind as the only original member of dream. Afterward, DRM became Dream again. In August 2010, Dream released their official major re-debut single, "My Way: Ulala" on the Rhythm Zone label. On November 24, 2010, Dream released their first album as a six-member group, titled Hands Up! on the Rhythm Zone label.