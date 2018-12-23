Wayne HernandezUK vocalist
Wayne Hernandez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52aa82ad-75dd-4d69-8f57-da7c0fabce3d
Wayne Hernandez Tracks
Sort by
Love Will Shine
Wayne Hernandez
Love Will Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Will Shine
Last played on
Wee B. Dooinit
Quincy Jones
Wee B. Dooinit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m9nvv.jpglink
Wee B. Dooinit
Stomp!
The Brothers Johnson
Stomp!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stomp!
Stuff Like That
Quincy Jones
Stuff Like That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m9nvv.jpglink
Stuff Like That
Man Out Of Me (Live In Session)
Wayne Hernandez
Man Out Of Me (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man Out Of Me (Live In Session)
Last played on
What's Going On (Live In Session)
Wayne Hernandez
What's Going On (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's Going On (Live In Session)
Last played on
Man Out Of Me
Wayne Hernandez
Man Out Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man Out Of Me
Last played on
Wayne Hernandez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist