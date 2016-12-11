RajatonFormed 1997
Rajaton
1997
Rajaton Biography (Wikipedia)
Rajaton is a Finnish a cappella ensemble, founded in Helsinki in 1997. The Finnish word rajaton means "boundless", to indicate the breadth of their repertoire, from sacred classical to near Europop.
Rajaton performs primarily in Finland but also tours around Europe and the rest of the world, having performed in over 25 countries.
In 2005, Rajaton album sales reached 100,000 worldwide. They have earned eight gold records in total, with Rajaton Sings ABBA reaching platinum (30,000) and Joulu reaching double platinum (60,000).
Rajaton mainly performs a cappella, music written or arranged by members of the ensemble. Most lyrics are taken from poetry and from a collection of Finnish folk poetry Kanteletar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rajaton Tracks
Walking in the Air
Rajaton
Walking in the Air
Walking in the Air
Nouse lauluni
Rajaton
Nouse lauluni
Nouse lauluni
Telephone In Africa
Rajaton
Telephone In Africa
Telephone In Africa
Rajaton Links
