The Cavedogs were a power pop band formed in Boston during the late 1980s. The band featured Brian Stevens (bass/vocals), Todd Spahr (guitar/vocals) and Mark Rivers (drums/vocals). The trio broke up in the early 1990s, but reunited for several shows in 2001-2002, 2010 and most recently for the WMBR Pipeline! 25th anniversary festival in 2014 and the 2015 Hot Stove Cool Music benefit.

The Cavedogs were known for their energetic live shows, well-crafted power-pop, skillful playing, and three-part harmonies. The band displayed a collective sense of humor on stage, as well as featuring the comedy troupe Cross Comedy before and during shows. Performances usually ended with covers such as the Beatles' "Tomorrow Never Knows" or the Who's "A Quick One While He's Away".

The Cavedogs released the album Joy Rides for Shut-Ins in 1990, the EP Six Tender Moments in 1991 and the album Soul Martini in 1992. The band members went on to record as solo artists and as members of other bands after the breakup.