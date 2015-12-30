BBC Scottish Radio OrchestraFormed 1937. Disbanded 1981
BBC Scottish Radio Orchestra
1937
Biography (Wikipedia)
The BBC Scottish Radio Orchestra (SRO) was a light music broadcasting orchestra based in Glasgow, Scotland, maintained by the British Broadcasting Corporation from 1940 until disbandment in 1981.
Scotch Broth
Scotch Broth
Scotch Broth
