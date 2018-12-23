Jennifer HollidayBorn 19 October 1960
Jennifer Holliday
1960-10-19
Jennifer Holliday Biography
Jennifer Yvette Holliday (born October 19, 1960) is an American singer and actress. She started her career on Broadway in musicals such as Dreamgirls (1981–83), Your Arms Too Short to Box with God (1980–81) and later became a successful recording artist. She is best known for her debut single, the Dreamgirls number and rhythm-and-blues/pop hit, "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going", for which she won a Grammy in 1983. She also won a 1982 Tony Award for Dreamgirls.
And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going
Jennifer Holliday
And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going
Peace In Our Time
Jennifer Holliday
Peace In Our Time
Peace In Our Time
Love Stories
Jennifer Holliday
Love Stories
Love Stories
And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going
Jennifer Holliday
And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going - Jennifer Holliday
And I Am Telling You
Jennifer Holliday
And I Am Telling You
And I Am Telling You
One Night Only
Jennifer Holliday
One Night Only
One Night Only
Love Me
Jennifer Holliday
Love Me
Love Me
I Am Changing
Jennifer Holliday
I Am Changing
I Am Changing
Dreamgirls
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Dreamgirls
Dreamgirls
