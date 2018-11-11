The Fantastic FourDetroit based soul group. Formed 1965. Disbanded 2000
The Fantastic Four
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52a01502-9ae2-4d76-afc6-dd83e98662f3
The Fantastic Four Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fantastic Four (also known as Sweet James and The Fantastic Four) were a Detroit based soul group, formed in 1965. "Sweet" James Epps, brothers Ralph and Joseph Pruitt, and Wallace "Toby" Childs were the original members. Childs and Ralph Pruitt later departed, and were replaced by Cleveland Horne and Ernest Newsome.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Fantastic Four Tracks
Sort by
I Feel Like I'm Falling In Love Again
The Fantastic Four
I Feel Like I'm Falling In Love Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel Like I'm Falling In Love Again
Last played on
As Long As I Live (I Live For You)
The Fantastic Four
As Long As I Live (I Live For You)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sexy Lady
The Fantastic Four
Sexy Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sexy Lady
Last played on
Alvin Stone (The Birth And Death Of A Gangster)
The Fantastic Four
Alvin Stone (The Birth And Death Of A Gangster)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You Madly
The Fantastic Four
I Love You Madly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You Madly
Last played on
Keep On Tryin' (Til You Find Love)
The Fantastic Four
Keep On Tryin' (Til You Find Love)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep On Tryin' (Til You Find Love)
Last played on
Take Him Back If It Makes You Happy
The Fantastic Four
Take Him Back If It Makes You Happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got to Have Your Love
The Fantastic Four
I Got to Have Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got to Have Your Love
Last played on
The Fantastic Four Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist