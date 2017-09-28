The AvenerBorn 23 January 1987
The Avener
1987-01-23
The Avener Biography (Wikipedia)
Tristan Casara (born 23 January 1987 in Nice), known by his stage name The Avener, is a French deep house and electro music producer. He is best known for his 2014 single "Fade Out Lines", a deep house rework of "The Fade Out Line", a song by Phoebe Killdeer & The Short Straws.
The Avener Tracks
Lust for Life (The Avener rework) (feat. The Weeknd)
Lana Del Rey
Fade Out Lines
The Avener
Fade Out Lines (Endor Remix)
The Avener
