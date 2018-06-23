Harald Lassen (born 13 March 1987 in Kristiansand, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician who has devoted his career exclusively to his own band. His unpredictable, but characteristic, mixture of saxophone, voice, effects and percussion has become his "brand". He is also a composer, and known from the bands Pixel, Mopti (feat. Bendik Baksaas on the album Bits & Pieces) and DUPLEX. He was in an early age picked up by legendary musicians such as bass player Arild Andersen and drummer Jon Christensen . Recent years he has played with musicians such as Bugge Wesseltoft, Morten Qvenild, Emilie Stoesen Christensen, Beady Belle, Ole Morten Vågan, Espen Rud, Anja Lauvdal, Rob Waring, Mathias Eick, Ray Phiri, Ruaridh Pattison, Ediz Hafizoglu Nazdrave and Torgrim Sollid among many others. He also played with the Norwegian rock band "The Switch" in their early years and again joined(2016) the Norwegian pop band No. 4 after two years break between 2014 and 2016 - concentrating on his own career.