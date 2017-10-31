Conrad SalingerBorn 30 August 1901. Died 17 June 1962
Conrad Salinger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1901-08-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/529a101d-bb0f-4de5-b581-66ebfb9050fa
Conrad Salinger Biography (Wikipedia)
Conrad Salinger (August 30, 1901, Brookline, Massachusetts – June 17, 1962, Pacific Palisades, California) was an American arranger, orchestrator and composer, who studied classical composition at the Paris Conservatoire. He is credited with orchestrating nine productions on Broadway from 1931 to 1938, and over seventy-five motion pictures from 1931 to 1962. Film scholar Clive Hirschhorn considers him the finest orchestrator ever to work in the movies. Early in his career, film composer John Williams spent much time around Salinger.
Strike up the Band
George Gershwin
Strike up the Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Strike up the Band
Last played on
"Meet Me in St. Louis" (1944) - Main Titles
Roger Edens
"Meet Me in St. Louis" (1944) - Main Titles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m8dr6.jpglink
"Meet Me in St. Louis" (1944) - Main Titles
Orchestra
Last played on
The Bandwagon (1953) - Dancing in the Dark
Arthur Schwartz
The Bandwagon (1953) - Dancing in the Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bandwagon (1953) - Dancing in the Dark
Last played on
An American in Paris - Ballet
George Gershwin
An American in Paris - Ballet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
An American in Paris - Ballet
Conductor
S'Wonderful
George Gershwin
S'Wonderful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
S'Wonderful
The Swing Triot
Harry Warren
The Swing Triot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41mr.jpglink
The Swing Triot
Funny Face
George Gershwin
Funny Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Funny Face
The Babbit and The Bromide
George Gershwin
The Babbit and The Bromide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
The Babbit and The Bromide
But Not For Me
George Gershwin
But Not For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
But Not For Me
I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise
Julian Ovenden
I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise
Harry Warren: You'd Be Hard to Replace
Harry Warren
Harry Warren: You'd Be Hard to Replace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41mr.jpglink
Harry Warren: You'd Be Hard to Replace
Strike Up the Band
George Gershwin
Strike Up the Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Strike Up the Band
Last played on
All Of You, from Silk Stockings
Cole Porter
All Of You, from Silk Stockings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
All Of You, from Silk Stockings
Orchestra
Last played on
Triplets (from The Band Wagon, film score)
Arthur Schwartz
Triplets (from The Band Wagon, film score)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Triplets (from The Band Wagon, film score)
This Heart of Mine (from Ziegfeld Follies - film)
Harry Warren
This Heart of Mine (from Ziegfeld Follies - film)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Heart of Mine (from Ziegfeld Follies - film)
Singer
Main Street (from On the Town - film score)
Roger Edens
Main Street (from On the Town - film score)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Main Street (from On the Town - film score)
Singer
Can't help singing (from Can't help singing - film score)
Jerome Kern
Can't help singing (from Can't help singing - film score)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyq0.jpglink
Can't help singing (from Can't help singing - film score)
Singer
Strike up the Band (from Strike up the Band - stage musical)
George Gershwin
Strike up the Band (from Strike up the Band - stage musical)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Strike up the Band (from Strike up the Band - stage musical)
Road to Paradise/Will you Remember (from Maytime, film score)
Sigmund Romberg
Road to Paradise/Will you Remember (from Maytime, film score)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxpt.jpglink
Road to Paradise/Will you Remember (from Maytime, film score)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2w6q9
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-01T11:49:23
1
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
Royal Albert Hall
