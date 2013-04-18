Storm ThorgersonGraphic designer. Born 28 February 1944. Died 18 April 2013
Storm Thorgerson
1944-02-28
Storm Thorgerson Biography (Wikipedia)
Storm Elvin Thorgerson (28 February 1944 – 18 April 2013) was an English graphic designer and music video director. He created work for artists including Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Phish, Black Sabbath, Peter Gabriel, Genesis, Yes, Muse, and Ween.
Storm Thorgerson Tracks
