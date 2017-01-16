Roberta Flack
1937-02-10
Roberta Flack Biography (Wikipedia)
Roberta Cleopatra Flack (born February 10, 1939) is an American singer. She is known for her #1 singles "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face", "Killing Me Softly with His Song" and "Feel Like Makin' Love", and for "Where Is the Love" and "The Closer I Get to You", two of her many duets with Donny Hathaway.
Flack is the only solo artist to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year on two consecutive years: "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" won at the 1973 Grammys as did "Killing Me Softly with His Song" at the 1974 Grammys.
Roberta Flack Performances & Interviews
The Funk Family Tree: Major Harris
The branch begins with Roberta Flack and ends with Major Harris... who next?
The Funk Family Tree: Major Harris
History of Women in Funk & Soul: Roberta Flack
We shine our spotlight on Roberta Flack, as part of our History of Women in Funk & Soul
History of Women in Funk & Soul: Roberta Flack
Roberta Flack is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
Nick Nicholson from Thailand nominates Roberta Flack for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2
Roberta Flack is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
Roberta Flack Tracks
Tryin' Times
Roberta Flack
Tryin' Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnz.jpglink
Tryin' Times
Last played on
Feel Like Makin' Love
Roberta Flack
Feel Like Makin' Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnz.jpglink
Feel Like Makin' Love
Last played on
Uh Uh, Ooh Ooh, Look Out (Here It Comes) (Steve Hurley's House Mix)
Roberta Flack
Uh Uh, Ooh Ooh, Look Out (Here It Comes) (Steve Hurley's House Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnz.jpglink
Killing Me Softly With His Song
Roberta Flack
Killing Me Softly With His Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnz.jpglink
Killing Me Softly With His Song
Last played on
Look out here it comes (Hurley's house mix)
Roberta Flack
Look out here it comes (Hurley's house mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnz.jpglink
Look out here it comes (Hurley's house mix)
Last played on
Compared To What
Roberta Flack
Compared To What
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnz.jpglink
Compared To What
Last played on
Back Together Again
Roberta Flack
Back Together Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnz.jpglink
Back Together Again
Last played on
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Roberta Flack
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv7z5.jpglink
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Last played on
Tonight I Celebrate My Love
Roberta Flack
Tonight I Celebrate My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnz.jpglink
Tonight I Celebrate My Love
Last played on
Do What You Gotta Do
Roberta Flack
Do What You Gotta Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnz.jpglink
Do What You Gotta Do
Last played on
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
Roberta Flack
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnz.jpglink
Where Is The Love
Roberta Flack
Where Is The Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnz.jpglink
Where Is The Love
Last played on
