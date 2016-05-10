Raul-Stig Rästa (born 24 February 1980) is an Estonian singer and songwriter who, along with singer Elina Born, represented Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Goodbye to Yesterday". He co-wrote the song "Play" by Jüri Pootsmann, which represented Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016. He competed by himself in Eesti Laul 2018 with the song Home.