Stig RästaBorn 24 February 1980
Stig Rästa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980-02-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52986633-a861-4f3e-ae86-94633e048885
Stig Rästa Biography (Wikipedia)
Raul-Stig Rästa (born 24 February 1980) is an Estonian singer and songwriter who, along with singer Elina Born, represented Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Goodbye to Yesterday". He co-wrote the song "Play" by Jüri Pootsmann, which represented Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016. He competed by himself in Eesti Laul 2018 with the song Home.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stig Rästa Tracks
Sort by
Play
Jüri Pootsmann
Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nxv6x.jpglink
Play
Last played on
Goodbye To Yesterday
Elina Born
Goodbye To Yesterday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sm9ch.jpglink
Goodbye To Yesterday
Last played on
Goodbye to Yesterday
Stig Rästa
Goodbye to Yesterday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye to Yesterday
Last played on
Back to artist