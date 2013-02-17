Aztec Two-Step is an American folk-rock band formed by Rex Fowler and Neal Shulman at a chance meeting on open stage at a Boston coffee house, the Stone Phoenix, in 1971. Fowler grew up in Connecticut and Maine, and Shulman grew up in Manhattan. The band was named after a line from a poem that appeared in A Coney Island of the Mind by Lawrence Ferlinghetti. Former Maine State Representative Chris Greeley once worked as a light man for the group.

After two months in Boston, the duo moved to New York, which remained their base. Within a year after meeting, they had a contract to make their first album with Elektra Records. They made four albums with Elektra, and then three with RCA Records. They are noted for longevity as a duo, with a career of more than 40 years of performing together. Fowler once explained, "we've survived with pure guile, DIY's and the support of our fan base which we established by recording on two major labels (Elektra and RCA Records) back in the Seventies."