Marijuana DeathsquadsFormed 2009
Marijuana Deathsquads
2009
Marijuana Deathsquads Biography (Wikipedia)
Marijuana Deathsquads is a Minneapolis-based noise band with an electronic, improvised, experimental sound that has been described as "ear-bending improv/dance grooves that defied listener expectations and spit in the face of easy categorization."
Marijuana Deathsquads Tracks
Ewok Sadness
Marijuana Deathsquads
Ewok Sadness
Ewok Sadness
Top Down
Marijuana Deathsquads
Top Down
Top Down
Top Down (feat. Channy Marie Leaneagh & Astronautalis)
Marijuana Deathsquads
Top Down (feat. Channy Marie Leaneagh & Astronautalis)
