Franz-Josef SeligBorn 1 July 1962
Franz-Josef Selig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52963956-3d1f-4492-b460-f0d39bc1c146
Franz-Josef Selig Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz-Josef Selig (born 11 July 1962) is a German operatic bass.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Franz-Josef Selig Performances & Interviews
Franz-Josef Selig Tracks
Sort by
Die Walküre - Act 1
Richard Wagner
Die Walküre - Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Walküre - Act 1
Last played on
Die Walkure (Act 1)
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Walkure (Act 1)
Last played on
Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail, K384 (Act 1)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail, K384 (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail, K384 (Act 1)
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Last played on
Harmoniemesse: Gloria
Joseph Haydn
Harmoniemesse: Gloria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Harmoniemesse: Gloria
Last played on
St Matthew Passion, BWV244: Part 1, 'Und siehe, einer aus denen, die mit Jesu waren'
Johann Sebastian Bach
St Matthew Passion, BWV244: Part 1, 'Und siehe, einer aus denen, die mit Jesu waren'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
St Matthew Passion, BWV244: Part 1, 'Und siehe, einer aus denen, die mit Jesu waren'
Last played on
Symphony No. 9 In D Minor: 4th mvt
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 9 In D Minor: 4th mvt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No. 9 In D Minor: 4th mvt
Choir
Last played on
Missa Solemnis In D Major Op.123 - Kyrie & Gloria
Ludwig van Beethoven
Missa Solemnis In D Major Op.123 - Kyrie & Gloria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Missa Solemnis In D Major Op.123 - Kyrie & Gloria
Last played on
Missa Solemnis - Kyrie
Ludwig van Beethoven
Missa Solemnis - Kyrie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Missa Solemnis - Kyrie
Choir
Last played on
Mass no. 3 in F minor for soloists, chorus, orchestra and organ
Anton Bruckner
Mass no. 3 in F minor for soloists, chorus, orchestra and organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Mass no. 3 in F minor for soloists, chorus, orchestra and organ
Last played on
Die Entfuhrung Aus Dem Serail (End of Act 2)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Entfuhrung Aus Dem Serail (End of Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Die Entfuhrung Aus Dem Serail (End of Act 2)
Last played on
The Marriage of Figaro: Act II finale
Bo Skovhus
The Marriage of Figaro: Act II finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Marriage of Figaro: Act II finale
Last played on
Playlists featuring Franz-Josef Selig
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 36: Mahler, Wagner and Webern
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehbp8g
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-09T11:34:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p061847m.jpg
9
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 36: Mahler, Wagner and Webern
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Prom 9: War & Peace
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emrz3d
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-21T11:34:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617wdc.jpg
21
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 9: War & Peace
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 21
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emf8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-01T11:34:41
1
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 66
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edzgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2006-09-03T11:34:41
3
Sep
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev9j5v
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-23T11:34:41
23
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist