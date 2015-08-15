Thomas Bryant (May 21, 1930 – January 3, 1982) was an American jazz double-bassist.

Bryant grew up in a musical family in Philadelphia; his mother was a choir director, his brother Ray Bryant was a pianist, and another brother, Len Bryant, is a vocalist and drummer. Tommy Bryant began playing bass at the age of 12 and played in many local outfits, including Billy Krechmer's. In the late 1940s Bryant joined Elmer Snowden's band, staying there until 1952, when he took a tour of duty during the Korean War. In 1956 he returned and formed his own trio, though he is better known for his work with musicians such as Jo Jones (1958), Charlie Shavers (1959), Roy Eldridge, Dizzy Gillespie, Barney Wilen, Benny Golson, Big Joe Turner and Coleman Hawkins. In the last ten years of his life he played in the follow-up band to The Ink Spots.

Bryant also recorded with Mahalia Jackson under the name Tom Bryant.