Andrés CárdenesBorn 2 May 1957
Andrés Cárdenes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1957-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/529156fe-93c7-4606-b47a-f59b91a42b33
Andrés Cárdenes Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrés Cárdenes is a Cuban-born violinist, violist, teacher, conductor, and concertmaster. He has performed and taught in a number of prominent positions, including his current professorship in violin at Carnegie Mellon University School of Music where he holds the Dorothy Richard Starling & Alexander Speyer Jr. Endowed Chair. He is also the current Artistic Director of the Carnegie Mellon University Philharmonic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrés Cárdenes Tracks
Sort by
Danse macabre, Op 40
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Danse macabre, Op 40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Danse macabre, Op 40
Last played on
Naava (Two Little Serenades)
Andrés Cárdenes
Naava (Two Little Serenades)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Naava (Two Little Serenades)
Performer
Last played on
Andrés Cárdenes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist