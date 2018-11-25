Tex WilliamsBorn 23 August 1917. Died 11 October 1985
Tex Williams
1917-08-23
Tex Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Sollie Paul "Tex" Williams (August 23, 1917 – October 11, 1985) was an American Western swing musician from Ramsey, Illinois. He is best known for his talking blues style; his biggest hit was the novelty song, "Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)", which held the number one position on the Billboard charts for sixteen weeks in 1947. "Smoke" was the No. 5 song on Billboard's Top 100 list for 1947, and was No. 1 on the country chart that year. It can be heard during the opening credits of the 2006 movie Thank You for Smoking.
Tex Williams Tracks
Banjo Polka
Banjo Polka
Suspicion
Suspicion
Life Gits Tee-jus Don't It
I Got Texas In My Soul
I Got Texas In My Soul
The Winter Song
The Winter Song
Cowpuncher's Waltz
Cowpuncher's Waltz
Won't You Ride In My Little Red Wagon
Talking Boogie
Talking Boogie
Smoke! Smoke! Smoke!
Smoke! Smoke! Smoke!
Smoke Smoke Smoke (that cigarette)
Smoke Smoke Smoke (that cigarette)
The Night Miss Nancy Anne's Hotel For Single Girls Burnt Down
Smoke That Cigarette
Smoke That Cigarette
That's what I like about the West
That's what I like about the West
Ham and eggs
Ham and eggs
Never Trust A Woman
Never Trust A Woman
