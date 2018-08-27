Lionel TertisBorn 29 December 1876. Died 22 February 1975
Lionel Tertis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1876-12-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5286b09d-f187-4a2c-a85f-6db982a94482
Lionel Tertis Biography (Wikipedia)
Lionel Tertis, CBE (29 December 1876 – 22 February 1975) was an English violist and one of the first viola players to find international fame. He was also a noted teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lionel Tertis Tracks
Sort by
Violin Sonata No.2 in C major,version for viola
Frederick Delius
Violin Sonata No.2 in C major,version for viola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
Violin Sonata No.2 in C major,version for viola
Last played on
Romance Op. No. 2
Robert Schumann
Romance Op. No. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Romance Op. No. 2
Performer
Last played on
Sunset
Lionel Tertis
Sunset
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunset
Last played on
Cello Concerto arr. Tertis for viola - 2nd movt
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto arr. Tertis for viola - 2nd movt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto arr. Tertis for viola - 2nd movt
Last played on
Sunset
Lionel Tertis
Sunset
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunset
Last played on
Cherry Ripe
Lionel Tertis
Cherry Ripe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherry Ripe
Last played on
Londonderry Air
Lionel Tertis
Londonderry Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Londonderry Air
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1947: Prom 27
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evmfhn
Royal Albert Hall
1947-08-19T11:43:58
19
Aug
1947
Proms 1947: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1944: Prom 53
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enf8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1944-08-10T11:43:58
10
Aug
1944
Proms 1944: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1942: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecf9mb
Royal Albert Hall
1942-08-19T11:43:58
19
Aug
1942
Proms 1942: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1940: Prom 21
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2hmxj
Queen's Hall
1940-09-03T11:43:58
3
Sep
1940
Proms 1940: Prom 21
Queen's Hall
Proms 1935: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5w4wh
Queen's Hall
1935-09-05T11:43:58
5
Sep
1935
Proms 1935: Prom 23
Queen's Hall
Back to artist