Stanley Lebowsky (November 26, 1926 – October 19, 1986) was a Hollywood and Broadway composer, lyricist, conductor and music director. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota and died at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center in Manhattan, survived by his wife Carol Estey.

Lebowsky was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Conductor and Musical Director in 1961 for Irma La Douce. In 1987 he was given a Drama Desk Special Award.