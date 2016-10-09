Stan LebowskyBorn 26 November 1926. Died 19 October 1986
Stan Lebowsky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-11-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5280f4a1-a72d-4a1f-9a91-cadafea536e2
Stan Lebowsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Lebowsky (November 26, 1926 – October 19, 1986) was a Hollywood and Broadway composer, lyricist, conductor and music director. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota and died at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center in Manhattan, survived by his wife Carol Estey.
Lebowsky was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Conductor and Musical Director in 1961 for Irma La Douce. In 1987 he was given a Drama Desk Special Award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stan Lebowsky Tracks
Sort by
Overture from Me & My Girl
Stan Lebowsky
Overture from Me & My Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture from Me & My Girl
Last played on
Me & My Girl Overture
Stan Lebowsky
Me & My Girl Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me & My Girl Overture
Last played on
Stan Lebowsky Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist