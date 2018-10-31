Neneh Cherry Biography (Wikipedia)
Neneh Mariann Karlsson (born 10 March 1964), better known as Neneh Cherry, is a Swedish singer-songwriter, rapper, occasional DJ and broadcaster.
To date, Cherry has released five studio albums. Her first, Raw Like Sushi, was released 1989 and peaked at number three on the UK Album Chart, thanks in large part to the worldwide hit single "Buffalo Stance". Her second studio album was 1992's Homebrew. Four years later she released Man, with her next studio album, Blank Project, coming in 2014. Her most recent album, Broken Politics, was released in 2018.
In addition to releasing these studio albums, she formed the band cirKus in 2006 and has collaborated with The Thing, releasing an album entitled The Cherry Thing in 2012. She also performed in a number of punk and post-punk bands in her youth, including The Slits and Rip Rig + Panic.
- Neneh Cherry Interview at 6 Music Festivalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l0ky0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l0ky0.jpg2015-02-28T11:25:00.000ZNeneh Cherry talks about her pre-gig preparations at the 6 Music Festivalhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02l0kzj
Neneh Cherry Interview at 6 Music Festival
- Neneh Cherry joins Mark and Stuarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02j15dh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02j15dh.jpg2015-01-31T13:22:00.000ZMark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie are joined by singer Neneh Cherry, who released her fourth solo album, Blank Project, in 2014 after an 18-year hiatus.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02j15g0
Neneh Cherry joins Mark and Stuart
- Neneh Cherry speaks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02fqwk2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02fqwk2.jpg2015-01-07T13:51:00.000ZNeneh Cherry chats to Mark and Stuart.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02gfv4y
Neneh Cherry speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Neneh's James Brown Christmashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02fqwk2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02fqwk2.jpg2014-12-22T11:00:00.000ZNeneh recalls visiting James Brown's Christmas display as a child.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02fqwqw
Neneh's James Brown Christmas
- Neneh Cherry - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0220k8k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0220k8k.jpg2014-07-01T18:00:00.000ZNeneh Cherry discusses how growing up in a musical family had an impact on her life and her music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0220k8m
Neneh Cherry - Interview
- Neneh Cherry talks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01y69pb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01y69pb.jpg2014-04-29T15:27:00.000ZRadcliffe and Maconie are joined by singer-songwriter Neneh Cherry.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01y69qd
Neneh Cherry talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
- An Evening with Neneh Cherryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01t157k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01t157k.jpg2014-02-28T09:30:00.000ZJo spends an evening in with British singing icon Neneh Cherry.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01t157l
An Evening with Neneh Cherry
- Neneh Cherry: How I Found My Voicehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cphbj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cphbj.jpg2013-07-13T08:27:00.000ZJazz, pop, rap star Neneh Cherry on how she found her voice, via her dad and Poly Styrene.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01cphbw
Neneh Cherry: How I Found My Voice
- Neneh Cherry talks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cfhky.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cfhky.jpg2013-07-07T14:42:00.000ZNeneh Cherry talks to Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01cfhll
Neneh Cherry talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
Neneh Cherry Tracks
Sort by
7 Seconds
Shot Gun Shack
Buffalo Stance
Kong
Natural Skin Deep
Woman
Love Can Build A Bridge
Soldier
Inna City Mamma
Buddy X (Masters At Work 12" House Remix)
Deep Vein Thrombosis
So Here I Come
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
6 Music Festival: 2015
Latest Neneh Cherry News
Neneh Cherry Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Christine & The Queens - Girlfriend
-
Anna Calvi performs Hockney-inspired 'Swimming Pool' for Art is Everywhere
-
How did a trip to London inspire Christine & the Queens?
-
6 Questions for... Cat Power
-
Cat Power: Are you happy?
-
Cat Power on meeting her hero Bob Dylan
-
New Christine and the Queens? Think Leonardo DiCaprio/West Side Story
-
Christine and the Queens on the power and influence of Janet Jackson
-
Christine and The Queens
-
Matt Everitt chats to Anna Calvi in the Music News: 'A lot of this record is about going beyond the idea of gender'