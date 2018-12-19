BambooUK house producer Andrew Livingstone. Key track 'Bamboogie'
Bamboo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5279fa97-7d3a-4ed2-9570-99ec0d4891f5
Bamboo Biography (Wikipedia)
Bamboo was a short-lived British house production act formed by producer Andrew Livingstone, formerly of Hed Boys (with Dave Lee/Joey Negro). It had a #2 hit in the UK Singles Chart with "Bamboogie" in 1998, which was based on a sample from the KC and the Sunshine Band 1975 #1 single "Get Down Tonight". The act's other hit single, also in 1998, was "The Strutt", which peaked at #36 and featured Erin Lordan on vocals. Both singles were released on the VC Recordings label, a subsidiary label of Virgin Records. Livingstone also co-produced Take That's cover version of "Relight My Fire" in 1993 along with Dave Lee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bamboo Tracks
Sort by
I Believe In Father Christmas
Bamboo
I Believe In Father Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe In Father Christmas
Last played on
Always Running (Nico Marcel Remix)
Bamboo
Always Running (Nico Marcel Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always Running (Nico Marcel Remix)
Last played on
Bamboogie
Bamboo
Bamboogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bamboogie
Last played on
Bamboo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist