Eleanor Henrietta HullHelped translate “Be Thou My Vision”. Born 5 January 1860. Died 13 January 1935
Eleanor Henrietta Hull
1860-01-05
Eleanor Henrietta Hull Biography (Wikipedia)
Eleanor Henrietta Hull (15 January 1860 – 13 January 1935) was a writer, journalist and scholar of Old Irish.
Eleanor Henrietta Hull Tracks
Be Thou My Vision (feat. Richard Johnson)
Congregation of St Alban's Church, Bristol, David Ogden, Irish Traditional Melody, David Ogden, Mary Byrne & Eleanor Henrietta Hull
Be Thou My Vision
Irish Traditional, Congregation of St. Michael's Church, Lissan & Eleanor Henrietta Hull
Be Thou My Vision
Be Thou My Vision
