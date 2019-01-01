Eduard Strauss19th century composer. Born 15 March 1835. Died 28 December 1916
Eduard Strauss
1835-03-15
Eduard Strauss Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduard "Edi" Strauss (15 March 1835 – 28 December 1916) was an Austrian composer who, together with brothers Johann Strauss II and Josef Strauss made up the Strauss musical dynasty. He was the son of Johann Strauss I and Maria Anna Streim. The family dominated the Viennese light music world for decades, creating many waltzes and polkas for many Austrian nobility as well as dance-music enthusiasts around Europe. He was affectionately known in his family as 'Edi'.
Eduard Strauss Tracks
Opern-Soiree, Polka Francaise op.162
Opern-Soiree, Polka Francaise op.162
Mit Extrapost, Polka schnell Op.259
Mit Extrapost, Polka schnell Op.259
Bahn Frei!, Op 45
Bahn Frei!, Op 45
Helenen-Quadrille, Op 14
Helenen-Quadrille, Op 14
Mit Vergnügen - polka Op.228
Mit Vergnügen - polka Op.228
Fesche Geister, Op.75
Fesche Geister, Op.75
If I Were a Bell
If I Were a Bell
Beyond All Bounds - Polka schnell, op. 168
Beyond All Bounds - Polka schnell, op. 168
Mit Extrapost. Polka schnell, op. 259
Mit Extrapost. Polka schnell, op. 259
Mit Dampf! Polka schnell, Op 70
Mit Dampf! Polka schnell, Op 70
Wo man lacht und lebt, Op 108
Wo man lacht und lebt, Op 108
Mit Chic. Polka schnell, op. 221
Mit Chic. Polka schnell, op. 221
Mit Dampf. Polka schnell, op. 70
Mit Dampf. Polka schnell, op. 70
Wo man lacht und lebt. Polka schnell, op. 108
Wo man lacht und lebt. Polka schnell, op. 108
Fesche Geister Waltz, Op 75
Fesche Geister Waltz, Op 75
Helena Quadrille, op. 14
Helena Quadrille, op. 14
Helenen-Quadrille Op.14
Helenen-Quadrille Op.14
Old England for ever, Op 239 (feat. John Georgiadis & London Symphony Orchestra)
Old England for ever, Op 239 (feat. John Georgiadis & London Symphony Orchestra)
Bahn Frei Polka
Bahn Frei Polka
Bahn frei - polka schnell Op.45
Bahn frei - polka schnell Op.45
Alpenrose, Polka mazurka, Op. 127
Alpenrose, Polka mazurka, Op. 127
Fesche Geister, Op. 75
Fesche Geister, Op. 75
Bahn frei!
Bahn frei!
Old England forever! Polka op 239
Old England forever! Polka op 239
Greeting Valse, on English Airs
Greeting Valse, on English Airs
Mit extra post, Galopp
Mit extra post, Galopp
