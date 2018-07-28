Tadd DameronBorn 21 February 1917. Died 8 March 1965
Tadd Dameron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1917-02-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52763c17-465b-48e9-9e2b-3345ea8ba761
Tadd Dameron Biography (Wikipedia)
Tadley Ewing Peake Dameron (February 21, 1917 – March 8, 1965) was an American jazz composer, arranger, and pianist. Saxophonist Dexter Gordon called him the "romanticist" of the bop movement, while reviewer Scott Yanow wrote that Dameron was the "definitive arranger/composer of the bop era".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tadd Dameron Tracks
Sort by
The Tadd Walk
Allen Eager
The Tadd Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tadd Walk
Last played on
Mating Call
Tadd Dameron
Mating Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mating Call
Last played on
Swift As The Wind
Tadd Dameron
Swift As The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swift As The Wind
Last played on
Flossie Lou
Tadd Dameron
Flossie Lou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flossie Lou
Last played on
Just Plain Talkin
Tadd Dameron
Just Plain Talkin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Plain Talkin
Last played on
Good Bait
Tadd Dameron
Good Bait
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Bait
Last played on
Our Delight
Tadd Dameron
Our Delight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Delight
Last played on
Mating Call
Tadd Dameron
Mating Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mating Call
Last played on
Stop Look and Listen
Tadd Dameron
Stop Look and Listen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop Look and Listen
Orchestra
Last played on
Tadd Walk
Tadd Dameron
Tadd Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tadd Walk
Last played on
Hot House
Tadd Dameron
Hot House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot House
Last played on
'The Tadd Walk' [rec. 4 Sep 1948, NYC]
Tadd Dameron
'The Tadd Walk' [rec. 4 Sep 1948, NYC]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tadd Dameron Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist