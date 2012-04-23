Poison the WellFormed 1997
Poison the Well
1997
Poison the Well Biography (Wikipedia)
Poison the Well is an American metalcore band from Miami, Florida who were last signed to Ferret Music. In 2010, they announced a hiatus to explore other interests. Guitarist Ryan Primack and drummer Chris Hornbrook were the only remaining founding members, although vocalist Jeffrey Moreira featured on all five of their full-length albums.
Rings From Corona
Turn Down Elliot
